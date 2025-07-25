Trump Highlights ‘Ironclad Alliance’ with S. Korea on Nat’l Korean War Veterans Armistice Day

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump has highlighted Seoul and Washington’s “ironclad alliance” and the U.S. commitment to defending the Korean Peninsula, in a message marking National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day.In the presidential message, published Monday, a day after the anniversary of the 1953 Korean War Armistice, Trump said based on his administration’s foreign policy of “peace through strength,” the U.S. remains committed to safeguarding the peninsula and working together for the noble causes of safety, stability, prosperity and peace.He also said although the evils of communism still persist in Asia, American and South Korean forces remain united to this day.The U.S. leader then reminisced about crossing the Military Demarcation Line at the truce village of Panmunjeom in the Demilitarized Zone during his first term in office, as the first-ever American president to set foot on North Korean soil.Trump said his first administration maintained a maximum pressure campaign and enforced sanctions on Pyongyang to negotiate denuclearization, the release of U.S. hostages, and the return of the remains of American heroes.