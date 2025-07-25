Parties Clash over Allegations surrounding Culture, Land Minister Nominees

Photo : YONHAP News

During parliamentary confirmation hearings for Culture Sports and Tourism Minister nominee Choi Hwi-young as well as Land, Infrastructure and Transport Minister nominee Kim Yun-duk that began on Tuesday, rival parties clashed over allegations of Choi's daughter having received preferential treatment during employment and Kim's lack of expertise in the field.The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) alleged that Choi's eldest daughter was hired to oversee marketing at Naver's U.S. subsidiary, after working part-time at Naver for only 20 days while Choi headed the company.The PPP also alleged that Choi's daughter left the subsidiary soon after she obtained a green card.The nominee denied alleged preferential treatment, claiming that his daughter was hired through proper recruitment procedures and that he only later learned about her employment.During Kim's hearing, the main opposition alleged that the nominee lacked expertise about the ministry's duties, arguing that the three-term ruling Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker's legislative activity had been focused on regional issues.The ruling side, meanwhile, praised the nominee's parliamentary experience, describing him as having exercised strong leadership while serving as the party's secretary general.The PPP also alleged that the nominee falsely reported a financial transaction with his daughter involving her lease of an apartment unit under a lump-sum jeonse contract, possibly to avoid a gift tax.