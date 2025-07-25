K-Pop Powerhouse Hybe Under State Tax Agency's Special Investigation

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop powerhouse Hybe, which is under investigation by the prosecution and police over alleged fraudulent stock transactions by its chairman, Bang Si-hyuk, will also be subject to a special probe by the state tax agency.The National Tax Service Seoul Regional Office on Tuesday sent investigators to Hybe headquarters in Seoul's Yongsan District in order to obtain documents necessary for the tax investigation.Bang is accused of deceiving investors into believing that plans for the company to go public were being delayed in 2019, while inducing them to sell their shares to a private equity fund founded by Hybe executives.The fund sold its shares after Hybe eventually went public, as a result of which Bang is suspected of making an illicit profit of some 200 billion won, or around 144 million U.S. dollars, including 30 percent of stock sale profits from the private fund.The tax agency said that it has launched an investigation into 27 cases suspected of making an illicit profit through various methods of stock manipulation resulting in market disruption.