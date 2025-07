Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol has held trade talks with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick ahead of the August 1 deadline for tariff negotiations.According to the finance ministry on Wednesday, Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo also joined the talks, which started at 3 p.m. Tuesday local time and lasted for two hours.The location of the talks was not disclosed.The finance minister appears to have held the talks right after arriving in Washington.Upon arrival at Dulles International Airport near Washington, Minister Koo told reporters that he came to the U.S. to meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, pledging to serve South Korea’s best interests in the negotiations.Koo is scheduled to meet with Bessent in Washington on Thursday.