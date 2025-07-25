WSJ: Lutnick Urges S. Korean Officials to Bring ‘Best, Final’ Trade Offer

Photo : EPA / Yonhap News

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has reportedly urged South Korean officials to bring their “best and final” trade offer to the negotiating table.Citing a source, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Lutnick made the recommendation in recent talks with South Korean officials in Scotland.In the meeting, Lutnick reportedly told the Seoul officials they need to “bring it all” when they make their final offer to U.S. President Donald Trump.According to the newspaper, the secretary also told the officials that Trump still needs to be convinced of the need for a new agreement with South Korea when the U.S. has already struck deals with major trading partners, including the European Union and Japan.On Monday, Lutnick told the media that he met with South Korean Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo in Scotland, without elaborating further.U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer was also reportedly present at the meeting.