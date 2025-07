Photo : YONHAP News

The International Monetary Fund(IMF) has revised down its 2025 growth outlook for South Korea, just three months after the last downgrade.According to Seoul’s finance ministry on Wednesday, the IMF projected that South Korea’s real gross domestic product will expand zero-point-eight percent in 2025.That’s down from the April forecast of one percent.But the IMF upgraded the country’s economic growth forecast for 2026 to one-point-eight percent, a zero-point-four percentage point increase from its previous projection.Meanwhile, the growth forecast for the global economy this year was raised to three percent from two-point-eight percent in April.