Foreign Minister Cho Holds First Talks with Japan’s Top Diplomat

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun visited Tokyo on Tuesday for his first talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya.In opening remarks for the talks held at the Japanese foreign ministry, Cho said the Lee Jae Myung government aims to strengthen relations with friendly nations based on its pragmatic foreign policy.The minister continued that he believes if friendly nations work together on external strategies through close cooperation and communication, they can not only overcome crises but also turn them into opportunities.Iwaya said bilateral relations, as well as trilateral ties among Japan, South Korea and the United States, are more important than ever in light of the current strategic environment.Seoul’s foreign ministry said that after the talks, the top diplomats had a working dinner during which they held wide-ranging, in-depth discussions on bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest.Acknowledging the gravity of recent global developments and the complexity of the ongoing crises, the two ministers also agreed that South Korea and Japan should work together to tackle these challenges through cooperation from the perspective of mutual national interests.