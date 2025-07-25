US State Department: Trump Willing to Talk with ‘Everyone’ to Promote Peace

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department says President Donald Trump is willing to talk with “everyone” to promote peace, after North Korea’s latest refusal to consider denuclearization talks with the United States.State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce made the remarks Tuesday during a press briefing when asked about a statement from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s powerful sister Kim Yo-jong, who described the personal relationship between the leaders of the two nations as “not bad.”The spokesperson said that as people saw in Trump’s first term, the president is willing to talk with everyone to achieve peace, prosperity, and some semblance of a normal life for people around the world.Bruce did not elaborate further, urging reporters to contact the White House about any engagement between the president and a foreign country.In a statement carried by state media on Tuesday, Kim Yo-jong said the relationship between her brother and U.S. President Donald Trump is “not bad,” but that any attempt to use their personal ties as a way to end the North’s nuclear weapons program will not work.