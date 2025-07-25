Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

US State Department: Trump Willing to Talk with ‘Everyone’ to Promote Peace

Written: 2025-07-30 09:24:07Updated: 2025-07-30 09:27:43

US State Department: Trump Willing to Talk with ‘Everyone’ to Promote Peace

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department says President Donald Trump is willing to talk with “everyone” to promote peace, after North Korea’s latest refusal to consider denuclearization talks with the United States.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce made the remarks Tuesday during a press briefing when asked about a statement from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s powerful sister Kim Yo-jong, who described the personal relationship between the leaders of the two nations as “not bad.”

The spokesperson said that as people saw in Trump’s first term, the president is willing to talk with everyone to achieve peace, prosperity, and some semblance of a normal life for people around the world. 

Bruce did not elaborate further, urging reporters to contact the White House about any engagement between the president and a foreign country. 

In a statement carried by state media on Tuesday, Kim Yo-jong said the relationship between her brother and U.S. President Donald Trump is “not bad,” but that any attempt to use their personal ties as a way to end the North’s nuclear weapons program will not work.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >