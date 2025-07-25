Tesla CEO Says He Discussed Chip Deal with Samsung Electronics Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he discussed the details of a recent semiconductor supply deal with Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong.Musk revealed the information on Tuesday in a post on the social media platform X, responding to a user’s comment that Samsung Electronics “has no idea what they signed up for.”Rebutting the comment, the Tesla CEO said he had a video call with the chairman and senior leadership of Samsung to go over what a real partnership would be like, adding that they will “use the strengths of both companies to achieve a great outcome.”Musk’s comments imply that Samsung had limited knowledge of Tesla’s order specifics until the deal was finalized and that talks on the matter only started recently.Later, when another X user said Samsung lags behind TSMC in chipmaking technology, Musk defended Samsung, writing that both TSMC and Samsung are great companies and it is an honor to work with them.Shortly after Samsung announced a major foundry supply deal with an unidentified customer on Monday, Musk revealed that it was Tesla.