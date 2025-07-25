Yoon Defies Special Counsel’s Summons Again

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol has again defied a summons from the special counsel team investigating allegations against his wife, Kim Keon-hee.Yoon, who is currently in custody at the Seoul Detention Center in Gyeonggi Province, did not show up at special counsel Min Joong-ki’s office in central Seoul for his scheduled appearance at 10 a.m. Wednesday.Yoon ignored Tuesday’s summons as well.The special counsel team is expected to take more aggressive steps soon, having concluded that Yoon has no intention of appearing for questioning.Deputy special counsel Moon Hong-joo said Tuesday that if Yoon failed to appear on Wednesday, the team would consider coercive means of bringing him in for questioning, including seeking an arrest warrant.If an arrest warrant is issued, the team is reportedly considering sending one deputy special counsel and one prosecutor to the detention center to execute the warrant along with correctional officers.Since being taken back into custody on July 10, Yoon has refused to appear for questioning by the special counsel investigating the December 3 martial law case, as well as for his criminal trial, citing health reasons.