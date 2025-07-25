Powerful 8.8 Magnitude Kamchatka Quake Unlikely to Affect S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

An eight-point-eight magnitude earthquake that struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday morning is expected to have little impact on South Korea.An official from the Korea Meteorological Administration said the strong earthquake, is unlikely to affect South Korea, but that given its magnitude the weather agency will continue to monitor the situation.The U.S. Geological Survey initially measured the earthquake at eight-point-seven, but later readjusted the figure.The geographical distance between the Korean Peninsula and Kamchatka, and the presence of Japan in between, means any potential tsunami would be significantly weakened before reaching South Korea’s shores.According to Reuters, the U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center predicted that a tsunami no higher than zero-point-three meters above sea level will reach South Korea’s east coast about five to six hours after the quake.According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred around 8:24 a.m., 126 kilometers east-southeast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, sparking tsunami alerts in Alaska, Hawaii and Japan.