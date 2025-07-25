Heat Wave Persists Wednesday, with Tropical Nights in Most of Nation

Photo : YONHAP News

Tropical nights continue in the nation’s major cities and coastal areas as the record-breaking heat wave is set to persist Wednesday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Wednesday, the nighttime low in Seoul was 28-point-three degrees Celsius the previous night.It was the capital’s eleventh consecutive tropical night, defined as a night when temperatures stay at or above 25 degrees between 6:01 p.m. and 9 a.m., and the 15th for the city of Seogwipo on the southernmost island of Jeju.The scorching heat is expected to persist, with daytime highs set to surpass 35 degrees in most inland regions — 37 degrees in Daejeon and Jeonju, and 36 degrees in Seoul and Daegu.While showers are forecast in Incheon, the northern part of Gyeonggi Province, and the central and northern parts of Gangwon Province in the afternoon, they are unlikely to do much to mitigate the heat.The weather agency predicts that daytime highs in the capital will stay around 36 degrees until Saturday and tropical nights will continue for the time being.