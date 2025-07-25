S. Korea Posts Average Life Expectancy of 83.5 Years, Ranks No. 5 in OECD

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has an average life expectancy of 83-point-five years, the fifth-highest among the 38 nations in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD).According to the health ministry’s analysis of related data on Wednesday, South Koreans can expect to live more than two years past the OECD average of 81-point-one years.Switzerland posted the longest life expectancy, 84-point-three years, with Japan in second place at 84-point-one years.Spain and Israel ranked third and fourth on the list.On average, South Koreans sought outpatient medical treatment 18 times a year, more than people in any other OECD nation, while the number of clinicians in South Korea stood at two-point-seven for every one-thousand people, the second-lowest number in the OECD.Among South Koreans aged 15 or older, those who smoked on a daily basis made up 15-point-three percent of the total, slightly higher than the OECD average of 13-point-two percent, while the average South Korean drank seven-point-eight liters of alcohol a year, less than the OECD average of eight-point-six liters.Of all the OECD member states, South Korea had the highest rate of suicide deaths as of 2022, with 23-point-two out of every 100-thousand people dying by suicide.