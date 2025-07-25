Special Counsel Investigating Former First Lady Kim Requests Arrest Warrant for Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team investigating allegations against former first lady Kim Keon-hee has requested an arrest warrant for her husband, former President Yoon Suk-Yeol.The team’s assistant counselor Oh Jung-hee told reporters at a briefing on Wednesday that it filed for an arrest warrant after he defied a summons from the team for a second day without giving any explanation.The move comes after Yoon, currently in custody at the Seoul Detention Center in Gyeonggi Province, failed to show up at the team’s headquarters in Seoul for his scheduled appearance at 10 a.m. Wednesday, after ignoring a similar order on Tuesday.Since being taken back into custody on July 10, Yoon has refused to appear for questioning by the special counsel investigating the December 3 martial law case, as well as for his criminal trial, citing health reasons.If an arrest warrant is issued, the team is reportedly considering sending one deputy special counsel and one prosecutor to the detention center to execute the warrant along with correctional officers.