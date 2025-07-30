Finance Minister Vows to Uphold National Interests in Trade Talks with US

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea has yet to seal a trade deal with the United States to avert a worst-case scenario on Friday, when President Donald Trump’s administration is expected to hit the country’s Asian ally with “reciprocal” tariffs, including duties of 25 percent on South Korean goods. Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol is currently in Washington holding last-ditch negotiations with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who earlier called on South Korean officials to bring their best and final trade offer to the table.Rosyn Park reports.Reporter: Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol, accompanied by Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo, met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in Washington on Tuesday local time to talk about trade issues for about two hours.Ahead of the meeting, Koo said he will focus on national interest and emphasize to the U.S. that it can bring in significant profit from economic cooperation projects between the two countries, including shipbuilding projects.Koo, who also serves as deputy prime minister of economy, will hold a one-on-one meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday local time, a day before President Trump’s trade deadline.Secretary Lutnick, who has met with South Korean trade officials three times in the past week, urged the negotiators to bring their “best and final” trade offer to the table.Lutnick also told CNBC on Tuesday that the price of the deal with the U.S. is clear, as Trump has said countries should agree to fully open their markets for U.S. exports to convince him to lower his “reciprocal” tariffs.Chief Presidential Policy Secretary Kim Yong-beom told reporters Wednesday that the two sides are holding a lot of practical discussions that can benefit both sides, and added that the presidential office is well aware of the sensitivity surrounding the possible opening of the agricultural market.Meanwhile, Trump told reporters that negotiations won’t be finished tomorrow, according to a White House media pool report.However, it remains unclear whether he was commenting specifically on the talks with South Korean negotiators.As trade talks have not been easy, Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, who arrived in Washington on Tuesday, is expected to lend a hand by proposing cooperation in the technology sector and expanding private investment.Hyundai Motor chief Chung Eui-sun also departs for the U.S. on Wednesday to join Samsung’s Lee in representing the private sector along with Hanwha Group Vice Chair Kim Dong-kwan.Rosyn Park, KBS World Radio News.