Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Presidential Office: National Interests Priority in US Trade Negotiations

Written: 2025-07-30 16:43:11Updated: 2025-07-30 19:01:44

Presidential Office: National Interests Priority in US Trade Negotiations

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said Wednesday that practical discussions are being held to craft a trade package that produces mutually beneficial results for South Korea and the United States.

Kim Yong-beom, the presidential office’s policy chief, told reporters during a briefing that since the U.S. is interested in shipbuilding, negotiators are including proposals to cooperate in the sector, as well as in semiconductors, secondary batteries and biotech, among other areas.

He stressed that the government is calmly holding negotiations while prioritizing South Korea’s interests.

When asked questions about opening markets to American producers and amounts to be invested in the U.S., the official said it was difficult to say since details could be added or deleted in the process of  finalizing a deal.

He also said the government is fully aware of the sensitivity of opening access to markets for U.S. agricultural and animal product exports.

Regarding reports that Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun and Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan have stepped up to support tariff negotiations with the U.S., Kim Yong-beom said it is a very important issue for the country and for individual companies.

The policy chief reiterated that the national interest is the top priority, adding that the government will negotiate an acceptable deal that produces mutually beneficial results.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >