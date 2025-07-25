Presidential Office: National Interests Priority in US Trade Negotiations

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said Wednesday that practical discussions are being held to craft a trade package that produces mutually beneficial results for South Korea and the United States.Kim Yong-beom, the presidential office’s policy chief, told reporters during a briefing that since the U.S. is interested in shipbuilding, negotiators are including proposals to cooperate in the sector, as well as in semiconductors, secondary batteries and biotech, among other areas.He stressed that the government is calmly holding negotiations while prioritizing South Korea’s interests.When asked questions about opening markets to American producers and amounts to be invested in the U.S., the official said it was difficult to say since details could be added or deleted in the process of finalizing a deal.He also said the government is fully aware of the sensitivity of opening access to markets for U.S. agricultural and animal product exports.Regarding reports that Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun and Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan have stepped up to support tariff negotiations with the U.S., Kim Yong-beom said it is a very important issue for the country and for individual companies.The policy chief reiterated that the national interest is the top priority, adding that the government will negotiate an acceptable deal that produces mutually beneficial results.