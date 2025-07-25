Seoul Stock Rise for Sixth Session as US Tariff Deadline Looms

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean stocks are at their highest level in nearly four years, continuing their rise into a sixth day amid rosy expectations regarding tariff negotiations with the U.S., ahead of the August 1 deadline.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index gained 23-point-90 points, or zero-point-74 percent, Wednesday, to close at three-thousand-254-point-47.Much of the market advance was led by tech and auto shares like Samsung Electronics, which rose two-point-83 percent; SK hynix, which gained zero-point-38 percent; and Hyundai Motor and Kia, which jumped two-point-29 percent and four-point-45 percent, respectively.In the latest round of U.S.-South Korea tariff talks, Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol, Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in Washington on Tuesday local time.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell zero-point-78-points, or zero-point-10 percent, to close at 803-point-67.