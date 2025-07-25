'Hanwoo' Farmers to Launch Anti-Gov't Campaign if Gov't Expands US Beef Imports

Photo : YONHAP News

Korean beef, or "hanwoo" farmers declared they will launch an anti-government campaign if the administration agrees to expand American beef imports in an ongoing trade negotiation with the United States.The Hanwoo Association, representing some 80-thousand Korean cattle farms in the country, held a press conference in front of the U.S. Embassy on Wednesday, urging Seoul to immediately stop its submissive approach in the negotiation.Expressing opposition to imports of American beef from cattle aged 30 months or older, the farmers said they will fight until their demands are met.They said South Korea is currently the largest importer of American beef and that the hanwoo industry and farmers bore the brunt of the two countries' free trade agreement, stating that Seoul should levy a 25-percent additional tariffs on U.S. beef.The association plans to stage a general rally bringing together some ten-thousand farmers from around the country depending on the outcome of the negotiation.