National Assembly Adopts Confirmation Hearing Reports for Land, Culture Minister Nominees

Written: 2025-07-30 17:03:47Updated: 2025-07-30 17:08:59

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly adopted confirmation hearing reports for Land Minister nominee Kim Yun-duk and Culture Minister nominee Choi Hwi-young.

The Assembly's Land, Infrastructure, and Transport Committee on Wednesday adopted a report for Kim, saying the three-term ruling Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker is the right person to push for a balanced regional development based on his ample experience in political activity and policy capability.

The report, however, also said the nominee's document submission during the hearing process was insufficient and that he failed to demonstrate sufficient expertise in the field.

The Culture, Sports, and Tourism Committee adopted the report for Choi, anticipating the nominee to take a fresh approach in the administration's cultural policy based on his planning capability and field experience from when he headed major domestic IT firm, NHN.

The report, however, also mentioned that the nominee's document submission was insufficient and that he failed to clearly explain allegations surrounding his eldest daughter's employment at Naver's U.S. subsidiary.
