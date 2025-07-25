Rival Parties Clash over Corporate Tax Hike Plan, Controversial Bills

Photo : KBS News

Another battle is brewing at the National Assembly, this time over the ruling bloc’s plan with the government to raise the top corporate tax rate and lower the capital gains tax threshold for major shareholders.Responding to criticism from the opposition bloc on Wednesday, the ruling Democratic Party stressed the tax hike would normalize the country’s tax foundation.During a press conference, acting party chairman and floor leader Kim Byung-kee accused the main opposition People Power Party of contributing to the national fiscal crisis left behind by the Yoon Suk Yeol government.Kim also called on the opposition party to cooperate with the special counsel investigation targeting former first lady Kim Keon-hee, who faces allegations of meddling in election nominations.Meanwhile, the main opposition has requested further negotiations on controversial bills the ruling party is pushing, including revisions to the Trade Union and Labor Relations Adjustment Act and the Broadcasting Act.The opposition party warned that if the ruling party introduces the bills at next month’s plenary session, it will stage a filibuster, saying that is the only way it can negotiate as a minority in the Assembly.