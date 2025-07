Photo : YONHAP News

American animated musical film "KPop Demon Hunters" has been named Netflix's most-watched original animated film of all time.As posted Wednesday to Netflix's official social media account, the movie, which features fictional K-pop groups as lead characters, topped the content platform's list of most-watched original animated films.Data from the official Netflix Tudum website showed that the film's cumulative worldwide viewing hours since its June 20 release stood at 220-point-eight million."Golden," an original song sung by film's fictional K-pop girl group HUNTR/X, rose to number two on Billboard's Hot 100 main singles chart, and all eight tracks on the original soundtrack charted for three consecutive weeks.