President Lee, Ex-Japanese PM Suga Discuss Ways to Strengthen Seoul-Tokyo Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung met with former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday to discuss ways to further develop bilateral relations.During Suga’s visit to the presidential office in Seoul, Lee expressed hope that South Korea and Japan will strengthen relations and help each other, likening the two countries to neighbors sharing the same backyard.Lee pointed out that exchanges between Korean and Japanese people have increased significantly, along with their respect and amicable feelings for each other.He also stressed that in order to create better relations, there must be more exchanges and cooperation between the two governments.Suga said he agreed with President Lee and vowed efforts to deepen their bilateral and people-to-people ties.He also expressed condolences over the lives lost during the recent heavy rains and flooding that ravaged South Korea.Suga was visiting Seoul as part of a delegation from the Japan-South Korea Parliamentarians' Association.