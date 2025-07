Photo : YONHAP News

The record-breaking heat wave is expected to continue despite showers in the forecast for some regions Wednesday night and on Thursday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), precipitation is expected on the southernmost island of Jeju until Thursday morning, and between early and morning hours in the northern part of Gyeonggi, western part of Gangwon and along the coast in South Jeolla.Up to 20 millimeters are in the forecast on Jeju and along the coast of South Jeolla, and less than five millimeters in northern Gyeonggi and western Gangwon.Morning lows on Thursday are expected to range between 22 and 28 degrees Celsius.Daytime highs are likely to peak at 37 degrees in Jeongeup, North Jeolla Province, and 36 degrees in Seoul, Daejeon and Daegu.