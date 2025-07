Photo : YONHAP News

The interior ministry and the National Forensic Service(NFS) have successfully developed an artificial intelligence(AI) deepfake analysis model and used it to authenticate suspected deepfake images and content.As disclosed by the ministry on Wednesday, the analysis model was deployed in criminal investigations between May and June, during which time it succeeded in authenticating 60 items of evidence and 15 cases of suspected deepfake technology use.Of these 15 cases, 13 were related to the June 3 presidential race, and two others were related to digital sex crimes.The analysis model is capable of automatically detecting the use of deepfake technology, identifying vocal incongruities, and catching the falsification of specific facial features.The ministry said that around two-point-31 million pieces deepfake data, including deepfake data for educational purposes, were used in the model's development.