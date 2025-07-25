Pres. Lee Receives Briefing from S. Korean Delegation on Trade Negotiation with US

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has received a briefing from the South Korean delegation currently in the U.S. on the ongoing trade negotiations with Washington.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said on Wednesday that the video conference briefing by Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol, Industry and Energy Minister Kim Jung-kwan and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo took place via a diplomatic network.The spokesperson said the video conference, which was held to facilitate real-time communication and timely decision-making, was also attended by Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac, and Director of National Policy Kim Yong-beom, as well as Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, who is currently visiting Japan.While discussing Seoul's response strategy, the president asked the delegation to approach the talks with pride and confidence as they represent 52 million South Koreans.The spokesperson said the government is negotiating with Washington over areas in which the two sides can achieve mutually reciprocal progress, while placing priority on the nation's best interests.