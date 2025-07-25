US, China Trade Negotiators to Push for Extension of 90-Day Truce

Photo : YONHAP News

Negotiators from the United States and China have agreed to push for an extension of their 90-day "tariff truce."Chinese Vice-Minister of Commerce Li Chenggang said on Tuesday in Stockholm that both sides will continue to push for the continued extension of the pause on the 24-percent reciprocal tariffs on the U.S. side as well as the countermeasures on the Chinese side, according to Xinhua News Agency.Li explained that the U.S. and Chinese delegations have held in-depth, honest and constructive exchanges over the past day and a half on important agenda items to which both sides are paying attention.However, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant said in an interview that there were some technical problems to be resolved, and that a deal to extend the pause on tariffs would have to be approved by President Donald Trump.He added that the U.S. and China could hold additional talks in the next 90 days.The meeting in Sweden marked the third round of high-level trade negotiations between the two countries since the beginning of the second Trump administration.The U.S.-China tariff pause is set to expire on August 12.