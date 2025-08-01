Trump Announces Trade Deal with S. Korea with 15% Tariff

Photo : EPA / Yonhap News

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a “Full and Complete” trade agreement with South Korea that will include a 15 percent tariff on South Korean exports to the U.S., ten percentage points lower than what was previously proposed.In a post on his social media platform Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump said that under the deal, South Korea will invest 350 billion dollars in the United States.Trump said South Korea will also purchase 100 billion dollars’ worth of liquefied natural gas or other energy products, and that the country has agreed to invest a large sum of money for its own investment purposes.He said this sum will be announced within the next two weeks, when President Lee Jae Myung visits the White House for a bilateral meeting.Trump also said South Korea will be completely open to trade with the U.S. and will accept all American products, including cars, trucks and agricultural products.He added that there will be no tariffs on American exports to South Korea.