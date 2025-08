Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says the leaders of South Korea and the United States will meet soon now that bilateral trade negotiations have concluded.Presidential chief of staff for policy Kim Yong-beom said Thursday in a press briefing that the exact date of the summit will be determined through consultations between diplomatic and security officials in both nations.Kim said he heard that U.S. President Donald Trump asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio to set a date as early as next week, but pointed out that President Lee Jae Myung also has commitments scheduled.He added that the exact date and format of the meeting will be decided within the next two weeks.In a post on his social media platform Truth Social on Wednesday local time, Trump said South Korea has agreed to invest a large sum of money for its own investment purposes and that this sum will be announced when Lee visits the White House for a bilateral meeting.