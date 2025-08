Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean man who crossed the inter-Korean border earlier this month has expressed his desire to defect to South Korea, the unification ministry said Thursday.A ministry official, speaking to reporters at the government complex in Seoul, revealed that the North Korean civilian, who crossed the Military Demarcation Line on July 3, confirmed his intention to defect during the investigation process.North Koreans who confirm their desire to defect to the South are eligible for settlement support in accordance with North Korean Defectors Protection and Settlement Support Act.Generally, defectors will go through an investigation and debriefing process with the state intelligence agency before they are placed at a resettlement education facility run by the unification ministry and settle in local communities.