Photo : YONHAP News

Heat-related alerts and warnings remain in place in most parts of the country on Thursday amid an unrelenting heat wave.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the temperature in Seoul is expected to hit 36 degrees Celsius on Friday afternoon, similar to Thursday’s readings, with highs ranging between 30 degrees and 36 degrees nationwide.While morning temperatures will be in the low to high 20s, the capital city and other areas will see the mercury hover around 27 degrees Celsius.Data from the national weather agency showed the temperature in Seoul the previous night only got as low as 29-point-three degrees, near the line for a “super tropical night,” where the nighttime reading does not drop below 30 degrees.Various areas are expected to endure another tropical night Thursday.Looking toward the upcoming weekend, there will be no rain until Sunday evening, when showers are expected on Jeju Island.