Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Ex-President Yoon in Ex-First Lady Investigation

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has issued a warrant allowing a special counsel team to arrest former President Yoon Suk Yeol to question him about allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon-hee.The Seoul Central District Court issued the warrant on Thursday after Yoon, who is in detention over the December 3 martial law incident, refused to appear for questioning in the Kim Keon-hee case on Tuesday and Wednesday, citing his weakened health.The special counsel team later told reporters at a briefing on Thursday that it plans to send one deputy special counsel, one prosecutor and an investigator to the Seoul Detention Center, where he is currently being held, at 9 a.m. Friday to execute the warrant.Yoon is suspected of intervening in the then-ruling People Power Party’s 2022 by-election nominations to secure the candidacy of former Rep. Kim Young-sun in return for 81 rounds of favorable polling free of charge from power broker Myung Tae-kyun ahead of the presidential race.The ex-president also allegedly spread false information during a People Power Party presidential primary debate in 2021, when his wife faced allegations of stock manipulation and he claimed she incurred losses from her investment in Deutsch Motors.