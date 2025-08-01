Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Ex-President Yoon in Ex-First Lady Investigation

Written: 2025-07-31 14:55:00Updated: 2025-07-31 15:49:24

Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Ex-President Yoon in Ex-First Lady Investigation

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has issued a warrant allowing a special counsel team to arrest former President Yoon Suk Yeol to question him about allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon-hee.

The Seoul Central District Court issued the warrant on Thursday after Yoon, who is in detention over the December 3 martial law incident, refused to appear for questioning in the Kim Keon-hee case on Tuesday and Wednesday, citing his weakened health.

The special counsel team later told reporters at a briefing on Thursday that it plans to send one deputy special counsel, one prosecutor and an investigator to the Seoul Detention Center, where he is currently being held, at 9 a.m. Friday to execute the warrant.

Yoon is suspected of intervening in the then-ruling People Power Party’s 2022 by-election nominations to secure the candidacy of former Rep. Kim Young-sun in return for 81 rounds of favorable polling free of charge from power broker Myung Tae-kyun ahead of the presidential race.

The ex-president also allegedly spread false information during a People Power Party presidential primary debate in 2021, when his wife faced allegations of stock manipulation and he claimed she incurred losses from her investment in Deutsch Motors.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >