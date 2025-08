Photo : YONHAP News

Amid the record-breaking heat, Seoul has observed another tropical night, with the nighttime low only falling to 29-point-three degrees Celsius.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the number of tropical nights in Seoul during the month of July increased to 22, breaking the previous record of 21 nights for the month set in 1994.With one more night left in the month, the tally could rise to 23.The overnight low temperatures in Incheon and in Gyeonggi’s Suwon may also break records for the month of July, set in 2018.Daytime highs on Thursday will range between 31 and 37 degrees — 37 degrees in Jeongeup, North Jeolla Province; 36 degrees in Seoul, Daejeon and Daegu; and 35 degrees in Gwangju.