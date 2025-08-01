Pretrial Detention Warrant Hearing Begins for Ex-Interior Minister over Martial Law

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court is reviewing whether to issue a pretrial detention warrant for former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min in connection with the December 3 martial law case.The Seoul Central District Court convened the hearing at 2 p.m. Thursday as Lee faces charges of playing a key role in an insurrection, abusing his power, obstructing the exercise of other people’s rights, and perjury.The special team in charge of the case suspects that the former minister in effect aided and abetted former President Yoon Suk Yeol in illegally declaring martial law, having failed to prevent it in his capacity as the interior minister.Lee is accused of ordering police and fire authorities to cut electricity and water supplies to local media outlets critical of the Yoon administration during martial law, allegedly upon instructions from the former president.As the one handling general Cabinet affairs, the former minister also allegedly violated the right of other Cabinet ministers to review the decree by failing to contact all of them for a meeting just before Yoon declared martial law.Lee is also suspected of perjuring himself at the Constitutional Court during Yoon’s impeachment trial, when he denied giving orders to cut power and water supplies.The court is expected to make its decision as early as late Thursday.