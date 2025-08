Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost nine-point-03 points, or zero-point-28 percent, Thursday, to close at three-thousand-245-point-44.This puts an end to a six-day winning streak that also saw the KOSPI hit a four-year high.Despite rising by about one percent on the news of an agreement between the U.S. and South Korea of a 15 percent tariff on South Korean imports, rather than the 25 percent originally announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, the gains were reduced by heavy selling later in the day.SK hynix, Doosan Enerbility and Hanwha Aerospace showed respective gains of three-point-eight percent, two-point-98 percent and one-point-94 percent, while Samsung Electronics lost one-point-65 percent, and carmarkers Hyundai Motor and Kia fell four-point-48 and seven-point-34 percent, respectively.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose one-point-57 points, or zero-point-20 percent, to close at 805-point-24.