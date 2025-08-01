Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Rate of Seoul Apartment Price Increases Slows for Fifth Straight Week

Written: 2025-07-31 17:25:17Updated: 2025-07-31 17:40:29

Rate of Seoul Apartment Price Increases Slows for Fifth Straight Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The pace of apartment price increases in Seoul has slowed for a fifth consecutive week, industry data showed Thursday, suggesting a cooldown in the housing market.
 
According to the Korea Real Estate Board’s national weekly price trend survey, as of July 28, apartment prices in Seoul rose zero-point-12 percent from the previous week.

That’s slightly down from the zero-point-16 percent rise recorded a week ago.
 
Although there has been an overall increase in transactions for redevelopment projects, the surge in Seoul has slowed, due in part to softening demand and people taking a wait-and-see approach to the real estate market.

While the Seoul districts of Mapo and Yongsan saw apartment prices increase by small margins of zero-point-11 percent and zero-point-17 percent, respectively, nearby Incheon saw a nominal decrease while the surrounding Gyeonggi Province saw a nominal increase. 

Apartment sale prices and jeonse prices across the country also both rose zero-point-01 percent, maintaining the same gains as last week.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >