People Power Party Plans to Launch Filibuster over 5 Contentious Bills

Photo : KBS News

The main opposition party has decided to launch a filibuster during next month’s plenary session to block five contentious bills, including three broadcasting bills and the Yellow Envelope Act, that were pushed through standing committees by the ruling bloc.The People Power Party’s leadership announced on Thursday that they will hold unlimited debate on the Commercial Act, three broadcasting bills and the so-called Yellow Envelope Act during the plenary session scheduled to open on August 4.At the heart of the dispute between the rival camps are the three broadcasting reform bills, which aim to make public broadcasters more independent from political influence.The Yellow Envelope Act seeks to better guarantee workers’ rights to unionize and take collective action, while an amendment to the Commercial Act moves to expand the fiduciary duty of board members to protect the interests of minority shareholders.Earlier, the People Power Party said if they cannot negotiate as a minority party, they will filibuster.However, even if the party attempts to block the passage of the bills through the filibuster, the Democratic Party, with its majority in the Assembly, can end the debate 24 hours after it starts and begin voting on the bills.