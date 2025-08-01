Menu Content

Lee Calls to Modify Energy Paradigm Centering on Renewable Energy

Written: 2025-07-31 18:46:10Updated: 2025-07-31 18:54:01

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung called for an extensive modification of the paradigm of the nation's electrical-grid infrastructure, centering it around renewable energy sources.

At a meeting with presidential aides on Thursday, Lee said that the energy transition is an inevitable task amid the climate crisis, stressing that ensuring a supply of renewable energy through an improved power grid has become an urgent matter in the wake of the AI revolution.

The president instructed relevant ministries to devise a next-generation electrical grid that would reduce inefficiency in long-distance power transmission and actively utilize cutting-edge AI technology.

He also urged officials to speed up the implementation of his "energy expressway project," an election pledge to connect cutting-edge power grids densely throughout the country.

The envisioned plan involves the construction of a high voltage direct current(HVDC) network that would efficiently transfer electricity from a core renewable energy cluster in the southwestern Jeolla region.
