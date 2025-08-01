Police to Launch Crackdown on Stalkers, Perpetrators of Relationship Crimes Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting National Police Agency Commissioner Yoo Jae-sung expressed regret on Thursday over failures by the police to protect victims and respond thoroughly to their requests for help, vowing to focus more police resources on responding to high-risk relationship crimes.Yoo made the pledge during a visit to a police station in the city of Daejeon, around 170 kilometers south of Seoul, where a recent date murder case was reported.The police chief vowed full inspections on those who are currently under restraining orders due to stalking and other acts of violence, noting that many relationship crimes have occurred in violation of such orders.Under the Stalking Crime Punishment Act, three-thousand-43 people in the country are subject to emergency and provisional measures such as restraining orders.The police plan to kick off the month-long monitoring campaign on Friday and order the use of location-tracking ankle bracelets or even time in detention centers, among other measures, for perpetrators who pose risks.