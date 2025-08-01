Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Lee Urges Govt o Eye Concerns, Follow-Up Measures to US Trade Deal

Written: 2025-07-31 18:51:52Updated: 2025-07-31 19:06:34

Lee Urges Govt o Eye Concerns, Follow-Up Measures to US Trade Deal

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has urged relevant ministries to closely monitor public concerns about Seoul’s latest trade agreement with Washington and take follow-up measures that protect the nation’s core interests.

Presiding over a meeting with his aides on Thursday, Lee called for long-term measures to expand domestic demand and diversify exports in order to overcome some of the domestic economy’s limitations.

The president commended the officials who took part in the trade negotiations, saying that significant uncertainties in the nation’s trade environment have been resolved.

Lee also predicted that the trade deal will strengthen economic cooperation between Seoul and Washington, as well as the alliance between the countries.

With drastic changes in the international trade order expected to continue at an accelerated pace, the president said, the nation will have to navigate these changes through flexible, pragmatic diplomacy centered on the national interest.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >