DP Committee: No Health Problem Preventing Ex-Pres. Yoon to Cooperate in Special Probes

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party's(DP) special committee on three special counsel investigations into the Yoon Suk Yeol administration said on Thursday that former President Yoon is refusing to cooperate in the probes while falsely claiming health problems.Following a field inspection of the Seoul Detention Center where Yoon is currently being held, DP Rep. Kim Byung-joo, the committee chair, said that, according to an official at the detention facility, the former president has no health issues.During the inspection, the panel members met with the head of the detention facility and verified documents regarding Yoon's conferences with legal counsel and others.The head of medical services at the facility told the DP lawmakers that there do not seem to be any health problems preventing Yoon from attending the interrogations and trials.As for allegations that the facility chief failed to take proper steps in forcibly bringing the former president in for questioning by special teams, he denied giving any preferential treatment, adding that there is no specific standard or legal provision on use of force by prison guards in such a situation.