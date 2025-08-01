Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Median Income to Jump 6.51% to 6.59 Mln Won in 2026

Written: 2025-07-31 19:13:13Updated: 2025-07-31 19:14:13

Median Income to Jump 6.51% to 6.59 Mln Won in 2026

Photo : YONHAP News

The median income, often used as the standard in the government's various welfare projects, will jump six-point-51 percent on-year in 2026 to six-point-49 million won, or around four-thousand-700 U.S. dollars for a four-person household.

Such adjustment was approved on Thursday during a session of the health ministry's central living security committee.

The rate of median income increase has set a fresh record for the fifth consecutive year.

The median income for single-person households, which account for 74 percent of those eligible for state basic livelihood security, will increase seven-point-two percent to two-point-56 million won.

With the median income elevation, along with systematic improvements, the government's basic living expense payments are set to rise from one-point-95 million won to two-point-08 million won for four-person households.

Eligibility for the living allowance is also expected to expand to include about an additional 40-thousand people.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >