Median Income to Jump 6.51% to 6.59 Mln Won in 2026

Photo : YONHAP News

The median income, often used as the standard in the government's various welfare projects, will jump six-point-51 percent on-year in 2026 to six-point-49 million won, or around four-thousand-700 U.S. dollars for a four-person household.Such adjustment was approved on Thursday during a session of the health ministry's central living security committee.The rate of median income increase has set a fresh record for the fifth consecutive year.The median income for single-person households, which account for 74 percent of those eligible for state basic livelihood security, will increase seven-point-two percent to two-point-56 million won.With the median income elevation, along with systematic improvements, the government's basic living expense payments are set to rise from one-point-95 million won to two-point-08 million won for four-person households.Eligibility for the living allowance is also expected to expand to include about an additional 40-thousand people.