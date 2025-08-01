Foreign Minister: S. Korea, US Coordinating First Lee-Trump Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun says South Korea and the United States have begun coordinating the schedule for the first summit between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump.Cho conveyed the information Thursday at a press briefing at the South Korean embassy in Washington, after his meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.Cho’s remarks come a day after Trump said in a social media post that President Lee would visit the U.S. within two weeks for a summit, after announcing a bilateral trade agreement between the two countries.The foreign minister said he and Rubio confirmed the successful conclusion of the trade deal and discussed ways to further advance the agreement, describing the meeting with Rubio as “constructive and positive.”Cho said the two sides also exchanged views on issues concerning the South Korea-U.S. alliance.In the first in-person meeting between the top diplomats of the two nations since the launch of the Lee administration, the two sides reaffirmed the allies’ commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea and agreed to strengthen trilateral cooperation with Japan.