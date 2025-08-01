Ex-Interior Minister Detained over Martial Law

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has issued a pretrial detention warrant for former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min in connection with the December 3 martial law case.The Seoul Central District Court granted the warrant for Lee on Friday, citing concerns he may destroy evidence.Lee is facing charges of playing a key role in an insurrection, abusing his power, obstructing the exercise of other people’s rights, and perjury.The special counsel team investigating the martial law case said the court found substantial reason to believe that a crime had been committed and there was a risk of evidence being tampered with.The court deliberated the matter in a hearing, which started at 2 p.m. Thursday and lasted for about four hours.Lee is accused of ordering fire authorities to cut electricity and water supplies to local media outlets critical of the Yoon administration during martial law, allegedly upon instructions from the former president.The former minister is also suspected of perjuring himself at the Constitutional Court during Yoon’s impeachment trial, when he denied giving orders to cut power and water supplies.