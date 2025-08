Photo : Reuters / Yonhap News

U.S. President Donald Trump has lowered the reciprocal tariff rate for South Korea from 25 percent to 15 percent in line with a recent trade agreement between the two countries.Trump signed an executive order on Thursday adjusting reciprocal tariff rates for major trading partners including South Korea, reflecting the outcomes of recent trade negotiations.In an annex to the order, South Korea’s revised reciprocal tariff rate is listed as 15 percent, ten percentage points lower than the rate announced on April 2.Japan’s rate was also reduced to 15 percent, reflecting the terms of its own trade deal with the United States.However, products shipped to the U.S. through third countries in an attempt to evade tariffs will face an additional 40 percent tariff on top of the standard country-specific rates.