Photo : YONHAP News

The United States will impose 50 percent tariffs on copper imports starting Friday, as announced by President Donald Trump.The White House released a fact sheet on the tariffs Wednesday, saying Trump signed a proclamation to address the effects of copper imports on national security.According to the fact sheet, the 50 percent rate will apply to imports of semi-finished copper products such as copper pipes, wires, rods, sheets and tubes, and to copper-intensive derivative products such as pipe fittings, cables, connectors and electrical components.The tariffs apply to the copper content of a product, while the non-copper content remains subject to reciprocal tariffs or other duties.The White House said copper input materials and copper scrap are not subject to the 50 percent tariffs or reciprocal tariffs.