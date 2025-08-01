Exports Rise 5.9% in July

Photo : YONHAP News

The country’s exports increased nearly six percent in July from a year earlier, posting growth for the second consecutive month.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Friday, outbound shipments totaled 60-point-eight billion U.S. dollars last month, up five-point-nine percent from a year earlier.Shipments of semiconductors, the country’s top export item, jumped 31-point-six percent year-on-year to 14-point-seven billion dollars in July, setting a record for the month.Automobile exports also rose eight-point-eight percent to five-point-eight billion dollars in July, despite a decline in exports to the U.S. due to 25 percent tariffs on automobiles.Exports to the United States increased one-point-four percent on-year in July in spite of its tariff measures, while shipments to China declined three percent.Imports rose zero-point-seven percent on-year to 54-point-two billion dollars, resulting in a trade surplus of six-point-61 billion dollars.