Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Exports Rise 5.9% in July

Written: 2025-08-01 10:14:35Updated: 2025-08-01 10:17:02

Exports Rise 5.9% in July

Photo : YONHAP News

The country’s exports increased nearly six percent in July from a year earlier, posting growth for the second consecutive month. 

According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Friday, outbound shipments totaled 60-point-eight billion U.S. dollars last month, up five-point-nine percent from a year earlier.

Shipments of semiconductors, the country’s top export item, jumped 31-point-six percent year-on-year to 14-point-seven billion dollars in July, setting a record for the month.

Automobile exports also rose eight-point-eight percent to five-point-eight billion dollars in July, despite a decline in exports to the U.S. due to 25 percent tariffs on automobiles. 

Exports to the United States increased one-point-four percent on-year in July in spite of its tariff measures, while shipments to China declined three percent.

Imports rose zero-point-seven percent on-year to 54-point-two billion dollars, resulting in a trade surplus of six-point-61 billion dollars.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >