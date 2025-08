Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team investigating allegations against former first lady Kim Keon-hee has arrived at a detention center to execute an arrest warrant for detained former President Yoon Suk Yeol.Deputy special counsel Moon Hong-joo arrived at the Seoul Detention Center in Gyeonggi Province around 9 a.m. Friday with a prosecutor and an investigator from special counsel Min Joong-ki’s team.Moon will oversee the execution of the warrant, along with correctional officers.The special counsel team plans to bring Yoon to the team’s office and begin questioning him at 10 a.m.The team filed for an arrest warrant for Yoon on Wednesday after the former president, currently in custody at the detention center, defied a summons for a second day.The court issued the warrant Thursday, and it is effective until next Thursday.