Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team has failed to execute an arrest warrant for detained former President Yoon Suk Yeol due to his refusal to cooperate.The team investigating allegations against former first lady Kim Keon-hee entered the Seoul Detention Center in Gyeonggi Province around 8:30 a.m. Friday, but left about two hours later without the former president.The team, led by special counsel Min Joong-ki, said in a press notice that the arrest could not take place due to “strong resistance” from Yoon, who had ignored its earlier summonses to appear for questioning.By law, the special counsel team must rely on the detention officers if physical force is necessary to move a noncompliant detainee.But the detention center previously said it would be difficult to use physical force against the former president.The team reportedly has no plans to make a second attempt on Friday.