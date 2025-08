Photo : YONHAP News

The scorching heat continues nationwide on Friday under clear, sunny skies.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, heat wave warnings are in place for most regions of the country, with the sweltering heat to persist on Saturday.Morning lows on Saturday are forecast to range between 22 and 27 degrees Celsius.Daytime highs are expected to hit 35 degrees in Seoul, 36 degrees in Jeonju and 37 degrees in Daegu.While the mountainous areas of northern Gangwon Province are projected to see showers on Friday, precipitation is in the forecast for the central region and the southwestern Jeolla region Saturday afternoon.The weather is expected to cool down when the rain arrives, starting on the southernmost island of Jeju on Sunday night and spreading to the capital area, as well as to the Chungcheong and Jeolla regions, through Wednesday.