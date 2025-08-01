S. Korean, US Top Diplomats Reaffirm Goal of N. Korea Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks in Washington on Thursday, marking their first meeting since the launch of the Lee Jae Myung administration. While discussing future cooperation and a range of regional issues, they reaffirmed their countries’ resolute commitment to the denuclearization of North Korea and the mutual goal of strengthening the bilateral alliance.Rosyn Park reports.Report: Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed their resolute commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea and the full implementation of international sanctions, the U.S. State Department said Thursday, after the two diplomats held their first talks.The department said they also expressed serious concerns about North Korea’s increasing military cooperation with Russia.In line with such views, the top diplomats discussed the importance of continuing to advance trilateral cooperation with Japan to boost deterrence and resilience against regional security threats.Cho and Rubio also underscored the importance of the South Korea-U.S. alliance for peace, security and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific region.According to Seoul’s foreign ministry, they agreed to modernize the alliance in a way that further strengthens its strategic importance amid the changing regional security and economic environment.Washington is apparently seeking to expand the role of U.S. troops in Korea to the Taiwan Straits and the Indo-Pacific region as part of its goals to modernize their bilateral alliance.A senior South Korean government official, who wished to remain anonymous, later briefed reporters in Washington saying that changes to the role of U.S. forces in Korea may be possible due to various factors.Following their meeting, Cho said he and Rubio confirmed the successful conclusion of their trade deal, describing the meeting as “constructive and positive,” and began coordinating the schedule for the first summit between President Lee Jae Myung and President Donald Trump, which could be held in Washington within two weeks.Reminding Rubio that Trump is invited to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju at the end of October, Cho asked for Washington’s support and cooperation for the success of the event.According to the foreign ministry, Rubio said he is well aware of the situation and that it will be thoroughly considered.Rosyn Park, KBS World Radio News.